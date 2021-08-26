About this product

Our Milk & Cookies hemp is infused with over 250mg of delta 8 thc distillate per 1/8 oz! Plus additional full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our infused flower starts with premium A+ hemp flower grown organically in the USA. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.



Our new Milk & Cookies hemp flower is an indica leaning hybrid.