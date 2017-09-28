Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.



Pineapple Kush is a cerebral and upbeat 50/50 hybrid. It has a strong fruity, pineapple flavor as well as herby notes.