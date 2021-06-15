Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Runtz Delta-8 Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.

Runtz is a fruity and creamy strain, with euphoric and uplifting effects.

Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
387 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!