About this product

Sour diesel is considered to be a sativa dominant strain that has a pungent diesel and piney scent, just like the name suggests! Each 8th is infused with 200mg+ Delta 8 THC. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our infused flower starts with premium A+ hemp flower grown organically in the USA. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.