Delta 8 Pro

Suver Haze Delta-8 Infused Hemp Flower 3.5g

HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Our Suver Haze is a Sativa Dominant hemp flower that we infused with pure delta 8 distillate. A cerebral strain that's great for productivity as well as creativity.

Suver Haze effects

28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
