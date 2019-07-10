Delta 8 Pro
Our Suver Haze is a Sativa Dominant hemp flower that we infused with pure delta 8 distillate. A cerebral strain that's great for productivity as well as creativity.
Suver Haze effects
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
