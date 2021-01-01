About this product

Raspberry, Blue Razz, Sour Blackberry, Peach, Cherry Cola, Pomegranate Lemonade, Green Apple, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Cotton Candy, Mango



Our Pyramid Gummies contain 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy. Our gummies are vegan friendly and made with organic ingredients without any dyes or artificial colors. Our gummies are delicious with no hashy taste or bitterness. These gummies are mood boosters and promote an uplifting experience when the recommended use is followed.