Delta 9 Labs
About this product
Balanced and smooth, the Jack Herer is a naturally flavored Sativa strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling focused and energized. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency.
This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.
This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!