About this product
The drink for when you’re ready to wow your party guests. Take your social butterfly out for a spin while you flit from activity to activity. The concept is simple; we wanted a drink for the day time hang, the social hour, the tailgate tease, and since we are some clever people, we called it the Day Drinker.
Pretty catchy, right?
Ingredients: Carbonated water, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Trace amounts of Stevia & Erythritol.
About this brand
Delta Beverages D8 Seltzer ™ Delta 8 THC
Delta Beverages LLC is a cannabis lifestyle non-alcoholic beverage company. We are looking to change the game of cannabis consumption with consumers. Enjoy all of the immediate effects of smoking cannabis with a convenient healthier drink alternative. Our leading product is D8 Seltzer™, Stay tuned for much more different mood-enhancing drinks!