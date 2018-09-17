Loading…
Logo for the brand Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax

Bubba OG Kush Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Bubba OG Kush is a tried and true indica strain created by a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. This strain has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrusy herbal taste. Bubba OG Kush is best for relaxing and socializing at the end of a long day.

﻿﻿Suggested use: Add 1/4g of flower into smoking apparatus. Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.

Bubba OG effects

213 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!