Bubba OG Kush is a tried and true indica strain created by a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. This strain has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrusy herbal taste. Bubba OG Kush is best for relaxing and socializing at the end of a long day.



﻿﻿Suggested use: Add 1/4g of flower into smoking apparatus. Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.