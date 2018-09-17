Delta Extrax
Bubba OG Kush Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower - PreRoll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Bubba OG Kush is a tried and true Indica strain created by a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. This strain has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrusy herbal taste. Bubba OG Kush is best for relaxing and socializing at the end of a long day.
Suggested use: Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.
Bubba OG effects
Reported by real people like you
213 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
