Delta Extrax
About this product
The Hawaiian Haze Delta 10 THC Cartridge is a cross between Hawaiian and Haze making it a staple Sativa blend for many. Upon inhale, fruity tropical notes mixed with exotic flowers will bring you right to a tropical vacation.
Perfect for recreational use any time of day, Hawaiian Haze induces a trippy head buzz paired with energy and an uplifted mood. Hawaiian Haze is the perfect addition to your next gathering or for those busy days where things just need to get done.
Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes
Perfect for recreational use any time of day, Hawaiian Haze induces a trippy head buzz paired with energy and an uplifted mood. Hawaiian Haze is the perfect addition to your next gathering or for those busy days where things just need to get done.
Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!