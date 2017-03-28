Delta Extrax
The Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC Cartridge is born on the islands of Hawaii. This high-flying Sativa blend will have you sipping Pina Coladas on the beach in no time! Maui Wowie brings your tastebuds a sweet pineapple taste which adds to the beauty of this strain. Because it is a Sativa, expect to have your head floating in the clouds with a high-energy euphoria. This strain is best enjoyed when going outside to explore nature and enjoy the sunshine.
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
