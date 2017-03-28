About this product

The Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC Cartridge is born on the islands of Hawaii. This high-flying Sativa blend will have you sipping Pina Coladas on the beach in no time! Maui Wowie brings your tastebuds a sweet pineapple taste which adds to the beauty of this strain. Because it is a Sativa, expect to have your head floating in the clouds with a high-energy euphoria. This strain is best enjoyed when going outside to explore nature and enjoy the sunshine.