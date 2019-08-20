Delta Extrax
About this product
This Hybrid dominant blend tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering pineapple aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only mellow vibes. Pineapple Express is best used to get you in that right head space.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!