Sour Diesel has been a fan favorite since the 1990s and for good reason. This sativa strain gets its name from the very pungent diesel-like smell that is sensed immediately upon opening the bag. The uplifting dreamy cerebral effects make this strain the perfect choice when you need to have a clear mind and have your creative juices flowing. No couchlock with this strain, expect to get everything on your to-do list done and then some!