Delta Extrax
About this product
Sour Diesel has been a fan favorite since the 1990s and for good reason. This sativa strain gets its name from the very pungent diesel-like smell that is sensed immediately upon opening the bag. The uplifting dreamy cerebral effects make this strain the perfect choice when you need to have a clear mind and have your creative juices flowing. No couchlock with this strain, expect to get everything on your to-do list done and then some!
Suggested use: Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.
Suggested use: Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!