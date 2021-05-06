About this product

This Indica dominant blend tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Tropical Candy Kush is best used at the end of a long hard day.



Additional Product Information:

• Shatter

• 1 Gram



**This Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC Content**