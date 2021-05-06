Delta Extrax
This Indica dominant blend tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Tropical Candy Kush is best used at the end of a long hard day.
Additional Product Information:
• Shatter
• 1 Gram
**This Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC Content**
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
