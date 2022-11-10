About this product
Stay golden with the 24k Gold Punch that’s a Hybrid strain that can leave you feeling like a million bucks. It has a blend of orange citrus and grapefruit taste and provides you with a very satisfying sweet flavor for your palate.
This 24k Gold Punch Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.