We fused the best elements from our cartridges into a better, redesigned prototype. Get ready for a brand new experience with incredible flavors and 2-grams of highly potent Live Resin formulations in every cartridge! 🤯



This Banana Runtz Cartridge features an upgraded 2-gram cartridge infused with premium Live Resin and a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This pungent strain has a sweet and sugary candy taste with a touch of ripe banana flavors. It also has tingly, uplifting properties that promote a sense of balance due to its Hybrid strain nature. You can expect to experience a full-bodied smack of tropical and fruity sharpness that will satisfy your palate. Simply put, it’s time for you to finally experience the best-tasting, most potent cartridge that Extrax has ever created!