About this product
Berry Blue is a legendary Indica strain that is tremendously popular and most known for its rich, sweet blueberry flavors. This strain embodies everything that is good about Indica accompanied by a desert-like flavor and aroma.
The Berry Blue Goliath 1G Pod comes with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin & Terpenes.
ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit
The Berry Blue Goliath 1G Pod comes with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin & Terpenes.
ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.