Berry Blue is a legendary Indica strain that is tremendously popular and most known for its rich, sweet blueberry flavors. This strain embodies everything that is good about Indica accompanied by a desert-like flavor and aroma.



The Berry Blue Goliath 1G Pod comes with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin & Terpenes.



ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit



