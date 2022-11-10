About this product
The Berry Gelato is an Indica dominant strain that has a delicious flavor of sweet berries with subtle tones of citrus. The aromatic fruity flavor gives you a familiar grape fragrance with each puff and provides a very body heavy experience.
This strain of Live Resin is perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.
This strain of Live Resin is perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.