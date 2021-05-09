About this product

Our premium Berry Gelato THC-O Disposables are second to none. Its strain profile is Indica dominant, and a cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, and Blueberry. The flavor profile includes hints of sweet berries, citrus, along with spices. This is a more mellow disposable that is also considered a nighttime strain. However, the Delta 8 THC balances out the THC-O that it’s infused with. The best thing about this product is that the potency will have you on cloud-8, and the THC-O adds that extra boost you will need.