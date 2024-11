The Berry Pie X Apple Fritter are two flavors, two strains, and twice the high. Berry Pie is an invigorating Sativa strain full of delicious berry flavor and vanilla aromas. It pairs perfectly with the sweet cinnamon and gooey apple of Apple Fritter – Hybrid Strain. Both cartridges have 2 grams each and come with a blend of THCA + Delta 9P THC and other well-known cannabinoids.

