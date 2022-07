Our Berry White Live Resin Cartridge is made using frozen raw Hemp extracts. This ensures that the Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-O remains fresh, which results in maximum potency. Also, this cartridge comes with 1,500mg of cannabinoids that makes it a longer lasting experience when compared to other 1,000mg cartridges.



The flavor is made of the Hybrid – Berry White strain that includes notes of sweet blueberries, subtitle notes of pine, and hints of sour flavors. Also, the Berry White strain is known for providing a perfectly balanced experience.