About this product
The Birthday Cake is a well-balanced Hybrid strain with rich dessert-like flavors. Think of it as celebrating your birthday when it’s not your birthday, but you party like it’s your birthday anyways! It’s full of rich flavor that you can take any time of day or year.
We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.