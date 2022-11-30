About this product
Turn down the lights and enjoy the strongest, best-tasting gummies we’ve ever created! Packed with 3,500mg in every jar and 20 pieces total, these are a no-brainer for gummy fans! You’ll be amazed at the taste & potency of these completely upgraded gummies!
Take a trip down to where the lights are turned off, and the gummies are infused and have a mouth-watering Blackberry Acai flavor. The flavors are incredible and are part of the most potent edibles we’ve made so far.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.