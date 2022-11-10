About this product
Our Super Sour Diesel Honeyroot Extrax Disposable is a 2 gram Sativa strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P along with delicious hints of citrus and natural diesel tasting terpenes.
This strain is perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.