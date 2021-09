About this product

Our Blue Raspberry Slushie Delta 9 THC Shot is a delicious shot of Hemp-compliant THC. This shot has subtle notes of Blue Raspberry Slushie flavor, along with a taste of Hemp. Also, it’s perfect for on-the-go when you’re trying to get into that right headspace. Whatever the occasion is, this Blue Raspberry Slushie is that extra mental boost you’ve been waiting for.