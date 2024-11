Featuring our new Adios Blend of THCa and Delta-9p THC, these Blue Razz Lemonade gummies are bursting with lemon and berry flavor. Every jar is packed with 20 gummies and a 7000mg potent blend of Delta-9p, THCa, HXY10-THC, THCX, HXY8-THC, and Live Resin. After just one, you’ll be floating away on a cloud of euphoria.

read more