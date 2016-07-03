About this product
You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Blue Train Wreck strain is a Hybrid with the main flavors of sweet blueberries and slight earthy nuances. Blue Train Wreck presents as uplifting and energetic with a euphoric body buzz to follow. Promoting energy and focus, Blue Train Wreck is perfect for those days when you just need to get things done!
About this strain
Blue Train
Blue Train is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Train offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue.
Blue Train effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.