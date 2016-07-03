About this product

You will find that these blends of Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + THC-O synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. The Blue Train Wreck strain is a Hybrid with the main flavors of sweet blueberries and slight earthy nuances. Blue Train Wreck presents as uplifting and energetic with a euphoric body buzz to follow. Promoting energy and focus, Blue Train Wreck is perfect for those days when you just need to get things done!