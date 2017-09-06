Delta Extrax
About this product
This Blue Widow Premium HHC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain that is Sativa dominant. As part of our Hydro collection, you’ll experience our premium HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) along with the great taste of Blue Widow. The Blue Widow strain is a cross between the Blueberry strain and White Widow, which has a sweet aroma with hints of sour citrus and pine. You can expect the uplifting traits of the Sativa, along with the well balanced characteristics of the Hybrid.
Blue Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
289 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
