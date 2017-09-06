About this product

This Blue Widow Premium HHC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain that is Sativa dominant. As part of our Hydro collection, you’ll experience our premium HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) along with the great taste of Blue Widow. The Blue Widow strain is a cross between the Blueberry strain and White Widow, which has a sweet aroma with hints of sour citrus and pine. You can expect the uplifting traits of the Sativa, along with the well balanced characteristics of the Hybrid.