Blueberry Kush is a throwback strain from when Kush first became popular. The rich sweet blueberry flavor overtakes the other notes of berries taste. If you love sweet Indica strains, this will be your next go-to!



We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.