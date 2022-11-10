About this product
Blueberry Kush is a throwback strain from when Kush first became popular. The rich sweet blueberry flavor overtakes the other notes of berries taste. If you love sweet Indica strains, this will be your next go-to!
We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.