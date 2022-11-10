Our Cali Kush is a well known classic Hybrid strain with a citrus, fruity taste. What’s favorable about this strain is the fact that it’s smooth, sweet, and perfectly balanced. The Kush aspect is associated with high potency, and a little tends to go a long way.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.