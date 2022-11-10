About this product
Our Cali Kush is a well known classic Hybrid strain with a citrus, fruity taste. What’s favorable about this strain is the fact that it’s smooth, sweet, and perfectly balanced. The Kush aspect is associated with high potency, and a little tends to go a long way.
This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.