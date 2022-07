Our Candyland X Acai Berry Gelato Sugar Extrax Disposables – 2 Pack are Sativa strains that have the perfect blend of Live Resin THC-O + Delta 9 THC along with delicious tasting terpenes.



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, the disposable devices are draw activated so all you need to do is open the box, take a hit, and enjoy.