About this product
The unique Cannatonic strain is a Hybrid with both focus and relaxing qualities. It’s one of a kind flavor that leans more towards a natural taste along with woody and pine aromas. This strain is perfect for those who want something more natural.
The Cannatonic Disposable features a 2-gram device infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.