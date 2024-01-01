The Cheesecake + XXX OG Ghost Extrax Disposables – 2 Pack are Indica strains with the perfect blend of THCa + Delta-9 THC + HXY9 and delicious-tasting terpenes. The Cheesecake strain has a rich and creamy cheese flavor, enhanced by the aroma of a sweet, decadent dessert, all perfectly balanced. However, the savory robust, and earthy flavor of XXX OG, has a mellow vibe. The spicy and herbal notes are completed by the woody and pine flavors, adding freshness and natural sweetness to the taste.

