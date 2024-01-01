Cheesecake + XXX OG Ghost Extrax Disposables - 2 Pack

by Delta Extrax
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The Cheesecake + XXX OG Ghost Extrax Disposables – 2 Pack are Indica strains with the perfect blend of THCa + Delta-9 THC + HXY9 and delicious-tasting terpenes. The Cheesecake strain has a rich and creamy cheese flavor, enhanced by the aroma of a sweet, decadent dessert, all perfectly balanced. However, the savory robust, and earthy flavor of XXX OG, has a mellow vibe. The spicy and herbal notes are completed by the woody and pine flavors, adding freshness and natural sweetness to the taste.

About this strain

Cheesecake, also known as "Cheesecake," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Confidential Cheese with F2 Girl Scout Candy. This powerhouse combination resulted in a strain that is cheesy, earthy, and extremely sweet. Cheesecake produces sleepy effects that will leave you relaxed and ready for a long night of sleep. Consumers say this strain is a smooth smoke and ideal for anyone in need of mental and physical relaxation. Cheesecake has a THC content of 21% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia and depression. This strain was originally bred by Mad Scientist Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheesecake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Extrax
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
