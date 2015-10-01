Delta Extrax
Our Cherry Pie Premium HHC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain that has the best qualities of both Indica and Sativa strains. You will find this cartridge as part of our Hydro collection, which offers our premium HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) along with great quality strains. The Cherry Pie strain is a cross between Granddaddy Purp and Durban Poison strains. You can expect sweet and tart flavors from this cartridge, but the well balanced quality makes it enjoyable at any part of the day.
Cherry Pie effects
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
