About this product

Our Cherry Pie Premium HHC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain that has the best qualities of both Indica and Sativa strains. You will find this cartridge as part of our Hydro collection, which offers our premium HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) along with great quality strains. The Cherry Pie strain is a cross between Granddaddy Purp and Durban Poison strains. You can expect sweet and tart flavors from this cartridge, but the well balanced quality makes it enjoyable at any part of the day.