Our Dog Walker OG Live Resin 2g Disposable comes with 2 grams of premium Delta 10 THC that has been enriched with THC-O and THCP. You will find that these blends of cannabinoids synergize well and provide a well balanced experience. Also, this Hybrid strain has a very Earthy and pungent flavor. It’s perfect if you’re not a fan of the candy sweetness but enjoy a more natural flavor.