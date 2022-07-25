This Indica heavy strain has a delicious flavor of sweet fruit along with a pungent fuel aroma. The high is often described as body heavy along with a punch that’s known for leaving you couch locked. The mouthwatering flavor of wild grapes, gas, and cookies is a strong hit to your body and flavor senses.
This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-O + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
