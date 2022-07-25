This Indica heavy strain has a delicious flavor of sweet fruit along with a pungent fuel aroma. The high is often described as body heavy along with a punch that’s known for leaving you couch locked. The mouthwatering flavor of wild grapes, gas, and cookies is a strong hit to your body and flavor senses.



This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-O + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.

