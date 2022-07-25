Our Double Bubble OG THC-O Disposable 2g is a Hybrid strain with a Bubblegum flavor. This disposable is made using a cannabinoid distillate and delicious tasting Terpenes.



This strain has a light cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.