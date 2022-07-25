Our Dutch Treat Live Resin Cartridge is made using frozen raw Hemp extracts. This ensures that the Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-O remains fresh, which results in maximum potency. Also, this cartridge comes with 1,500mg of cannabinoids that makes it a longer lasting experience when compared to other 1,000mg cartridges.



The flavor includes the Sativa – Dutch Treat strain that features notes of sweetness along with natural flavors of Earth/Pine Hemp. Also, the Dutch Treat strain is known for producing a more uplifting and cerebral experience