It’s time to experience the upgrade you’ve been waiting for… We’ve completely upgraded our disposables with a much stronger formulation featuring super potent Live Resin and loaded with 2-grams of your favorite cannabinoid blends! 🔥



This Ekto Kooler Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



The flavor is a throwback to a limited edition Hi-C drink by the same name. Its 80’s flavor consists of a citrus fruit punch that really satisfies the palate. This Sativa strain is euphoric and high-powered, often praised for its abilities. You’ll love the rich, citrus flavor bursting from this disposable. These Lights Out disposables are hands-down our best-tasting, strongest disposables that we’ve ever made!