About this product
The Fire OG Indica strain is known to be the most powerful in the Kush family. You can expect an elevated, stimulating experience that quickly turns into mellow vibes. Also, the flavors include lemon citrus, notes of spice, and hints of pine.
This Fire OG Disposable features 3-grams of infused premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
About this brand
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.