About this product
The Goliath Starter Kit includes 1 Device that works exclusively with the Goliath 1 Gram Pods. The flavors in the Starter Kit include the 1-gram Berry Blue and Hawaiian Snow pods. This sleek design is easy to use and provides a smooth draw.
Starter Kit Includes:
1 – Goliath Device
1 – Berry Blue 1-Gram Pod (Indica)
1 – Hawaiian Snow 1-Gram Pod (Sativa)
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.