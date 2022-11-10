The flavor of Grape Sorbet includes a fresh, minty grape flavor accompanied by slight undertones of blueberries. This strain is Indica dominant that is perfect for those chill evenings when you’re ready to call it a night but craving something sweet.



We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.