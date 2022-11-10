About this product
The flavor of Grape Sorbet includes a fresh, minty grape flavor accompanied by slight undertones of blueberries. This strain is Indica dominant that is perfect for those chill evenings when you’re ready to call it a night but craving something sweet.
We use a blend of cannabinoids, including THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. Also, the device has a pre-heat button filled with approximately 3.5 grams of a cannabinoid blend.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.