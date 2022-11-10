The Green Dream is a dreamy Sativa strain with a lemony, floral essence that feels like a haze. When you slip into a green dream, it has a broad wide awake aspect that challenges everything you know about this strain.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Oleo Resin, Delta 8, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. All Disposables in this collection are 3 grams.

