Green Queen | THCa + Delta-9p 2G Pods Duo
About this strain
Green Queen was bred by JB Dank Nugs and is the hybrid cross of Green Crack and Space Queen. Each of these strains has exceptional standalone effects, but when combined, their speedy and heady elements work in concert to create a strain greater than the sum of its parts. Green Queen’s aroma is skunky and subtly sweet, with hints of citrus and pepper on the finish. The effects are cerebral and euphoric without being overstimulating, though expect a notable boost of physical and mental energy. This bud is deep green with bright orange pistils.
