About this product
The GSC strain stands for “Girl Scout Cookies” and is a well recognized Hybrid strain. What’s most memorable about this strain are the waves of full body relaxation along with the euphoric feelings that it promotes. Also, it has a minty, sweet vanilla flavor that’s very similar to a cookie.
This GSC Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.