The GSC strain stands for “Girl Scout Cookies” and is a well recognized Hybrid strain. What’s most memorable about this strain are the waves of full body relaxation along with the euphoric feelings that it promotes. Also, it has a minty, sweet vanilla flavor that’s very similar to a cookie.



This GSC Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of Delta 11 THC, Delta 10 THC, and THC-H.