Our GSC Premium THC-O Disposable is second to none. Our GSC THC-O disposable is part of our Omega Collection. Its strain profile is a Hybrid that is Indica dominant, and a cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. The flavor profile includes hints of citrus, mint, and sweet cherry. You can expect a strong and robust experience with our GSC THC-O disposable. GSC is also known to hit hard and is considered a nighttime strain due to its Indica heavy properties. You’ll love this disposable because it won't take much to get you in the right headspace.