Delta Extrax
About this product
Our GSC Premium THC-O Disposable is second to none. Our GSC THC-O disposable is part of our Omega Collection. Its strain profile is a Hybrid that is Indica dominant, and a cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. The flavor profile includes hints of citrus, mint, and sweet cherry. You can expect a strong and robust experience with our GSC THC-O disposable. GSC is also known to hit hard and is considered a nighttime strain due to its Indica heavy properties. You’ll love this disposable because it won't take much to get you in the right headspace.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!