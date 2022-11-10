About this product
This cool and uplifting Hawaiian Snow has all the intense flavors and aromas you’d expect from its name. However, the Sativa really gives it a strong head buzz that is much needed for those days when creativity is much needed.
The Hawaiian Snow Goliath 1G Pod comes with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin and Terpenes.
ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.