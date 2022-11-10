This cool and uplifting Hawaiian Snow has all the intense flavors and aromas you’d expect from its name. However, the Sativa really gives it a strong head buzz that is much needed for those days when creativity is much needed.



The Hawaiian Snow Goliath 1G Pod comes with 2 pods per pack and is infused with a proprietary blend of Delta-8 THC, HXY11-THC, THC-H, Live Resin and Terpenes.



ATTN: The Goliath Battery is required to use these Pods. Goliath Starter Kit



